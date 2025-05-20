Nigeria: Again, Many Feared Killed in Abuja-Karu Bridge Car Crash

Many people have reportedly lost their lives at the popular Karu bridge on the expressway that links both the Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

Eyewitnesses said the crash involved a trailer and a vehicle conveying sachet water, commonly referred to as "pure water."

The accident comes barely 24 hours after a fatal crash claimed lives at the same location, raising concerns over road safety along the busy corridor.

Daily Trust reports that in this year alone, the road, along the Nyanya-Keffi linking Benue and Plateau states had recorded at least three different fatalities.

Currently, emergency responders are at the scene, although the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Details later