Egypt: WHO Awards Egypt Certificate for Eliminating Human Malaria Transmission

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, received a certificate from Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), officially recognizing Egypt's elimination of all human malaria parasite transmission within its borders.

The recognition, awarded on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, highlights Egypt's national efforts--fully supported by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi--to advance public health and meet international disease eradication standards.

Ministry spokesperson Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the certification reflects Egypt's strong commitment to public health security and the success of its science-based national strategy to combat infectious diseases. This strategy includes a robust disease surveillance system and high-quality healthcare services.

He noted that Egypt has not recorded a single local malaria case in many years, thanks to significant progress in prevention, early detection, and rapid response to imported cases. The achievement, he added, is the result of close cooperation between the Ministry of Health and all relevant national partners.

Dr. Abdel Ghaffar stressed that this certification serves as a powerful incentive to further strengthen Egypt's healthcare system in line with the country's "Vision 2030" for sustainable development. The ministry remains committed to maintaining malaria-free status by continuing preventive measures and enhancing monitoring and response programs.

Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, poses major global health risks. Egypt's success in eliminating local transmission reflects a high level of public health vigilance and national preparedness to prevent its reemergence.