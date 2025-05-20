Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Trains 40 Congolese Soldiers in Mortar Handling in Ituri

press release

On Friday, 16 May, forty-two Congolese soldiers completed a two-week intensive training on the use of mortars in Bunia, Ituri province. The training, delivered by Indonesian, Moroccan, Nepali, and Bangladeshi MONUSCO peacekeepers, aimed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Congolese army to fight against armed groups responsible for massacres in the province.

The training took place from 28 April to 16 May, with logistical support from MONUSCO's Northern Sector Force and medical supervision by the Moroccan contingent.

Strengthened Military Cooperation

Divided into modules, the course alternated between theoretical lessons, practical demonstrations, and contributions from other MONUSCO sections such as Civil Affairs, Human Rights, and Child Protection, especially regarding international humanitarian law obligations.

At the closing ceremony, MONUSCO Force Commander General Ulisses de Mesquita Gomes expressed appreciation for all involved:

"I want to express my deep gratitude to all those involved in this training, the Indonesian, Bangladeshi, and Nepali contingents, the Level 2 Moroccan hospital for their hard work, and the Governor of Ituri for his continued trust in MONUSCO. I also thank the FARDC for their enthusiastic and attentive participation. I hope this training supports our shared mission for peace and security."

Congolese soldiers have received regular training from MONUSCO in Bunia and other locations for several years.

From jungle combat tactics to IED neutralization, and civilian protection, Congolese military capabilities have been consistently strengthened through training offered by MONUSCO.

In 2021, close to 650 soldiers were trained in forest combat tactics at Camp Rwampara. Three years later, nearly 400 others were trained in combat techniques adapted to difficult terrains ahead of their deployment, particularly in Djugu territory.

These trainings are part of ongoing cooperation in a province where multiple armed groups continue to threaten civilian populations.

Supporting Stability in Ituri

The Military Governor of Ituri, General Johnny Luboya N'kashama, who also attended the closing ceremony, emphasized the importance of this collaboration:

"This work demonstrates the cooperation between MONUSCO and FARDC forces. The DRC is going through very difficult times, especially in its eastern region. Here in Ituri, we've always progressed together. You have passed on your professionalism to our soldiers. Thanks to you, we have resisted and not yielded ground to the enemy. Since my arrival four years ago, we have fought together, and you've seen how our forces now perform on the field. We sincerely thank you."

Addressing the trained soldiers, he underscored the significance of their role:

"What you've learned is for the honor of our army, for protecting our communities, and above all, for fighting our enemies. Apply these skills diligently within your units."

This initiative is part of the joint efforts by MONUSCO and Congolese authorities to stabilize Ituri, which remains plagued by attacks from armed groups. In addition to training, MONUSCO supports the army through joint patrols, community dialogues, and civil-military actions, all aimed at restoring lasting peace and trust among communities.