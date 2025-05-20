West Africa: Apply for the West Africa Solutions Journalism Fellowship

blog

Are you a health journalist ready to use the solutions journalism framework to change the narrative on global health and development in West Africa?

Nigeria Health Watch invites committed journalists across West Africa to apply for the West Africa Solutions Journalism Fellowship, a four-month programme designed to strengthen the practice of solutions-oriented health reporting in the region.

About the Fellowship

Health challenges across West Africa are complex, but solutions are not in short supply. Yet, too often, media coverage focuses solely on problems, missing opportunities to spotlight what works. This fellowship seeks to shift the lens by empowering journalists to tell compelling, evidence-based stories of impact. Within the fellowship period, selected fellows will receive expert mentorship, training, and editorial support to produce powerful stories that drive conversations and inspire change.

Objectives

· Strengthen the practice of solutions journalism in global health and development reporting.

· Equip journalists to investigate, verify, and report on interventions addressing public health issues across West Africa.

· Build a regional network of skilled solutions-focused storytellers

Who Should Apply?

We welcome applications from:

· Journalists residing in West African countries: The fellowship is in English, so participants should be able to speak English.

· Journalists with robust storytelling, investigative, and research skills.

· Professionals with at least three years of journalism experience (exceptional early-career applicants may be considered).

· Individuals affiliated with a media house (radio, television, or online). Freelancers can also apply but must back their application with a letter of support from a reputable platform willing to publish/broadcast their stories.

· Applicants who can commit fully to the fellowship's workshops, mentorship sessions, and editorial deadlines.

Fellowship Details

Duration: 4 months (July to October 2025) Format: Hybrid (In-person engagements, virtual workshops, mentorship, and story production, support from industry experts working in the public health and journalism space).

What to Expect

· Capacity-Building Workshops: Learn from leading experts in global health, journalism, and development.

· Mentorship and Editorial Support: Receive hands-on guidance from experienced editors and storytellers.

· Story Development: Publish in-depth health stories showcasing impactful, evidence-based solutions.

· Peer Learning: Connect with a cohort of like-minded journalists from across the region.

· Funding support: Fellows will receive a grant to cover their logistics and time to work on their stories. They will also collaborate to develop in-depth solutions-focused reports.

Application Requirements

· A completed application form

· A letter of commitment from affiliated media house

Application Deadline: 30th May 2025

This is your opportunity to help reshape how West Africa tells its health stories. Not just highlighting problems but spotlighting what works. Join us in creating a new narrative for health and development. Apply now and be part of a movement driving evidence-based change in West Africa.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians.

MEDIA CONTACT

Asari Ndem

Communications Manager

Andem@nigeriahealthwatch.com

0817 347 6154