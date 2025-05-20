Zimbabwe: Chinese Company Built Perimeter Wall On Disused Railway Siding - Says NRZ

19 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has said its "fact-finding mission" following the viral picture of a security wall built on a railway line revealed that it is a privately owned and disused siding now owned by a Chinese company.

In a statement, NRZ allayed fears of wanton tampering with public infrastructure, saying everything was above board.

"Over the past weekend, the NRZ was inundated with inquiries regarding a security wall built on a railway line, whose pictures went viral on social media

"We hereby wish to set the record straight and lay the facts bare. The NRZ went on a fact-finding mission and established that the structure in question was built on top of a disused, privately-owned siding leading to a now defunct factory, which is currently being demolished after the property was bought by a Chinese-owned company last year," NRZ said.

"These sidings are owned by private companies that require goods to be railed to their premises from our yards.

"Our team managed to speak to a director at the company identified as Ms Li, who said the wall was built to secure the property located on 44 Tilbury Rd in the Willowvale industrial area of Harare," the national rail company said.

Over the past weekend, the NRZ was inundated with inquiries regarding a security wall built on a railway line, whose pictures went viral on the social media. We hereby wish to set the record straight and lay the facts bare.The NRZ went on a fact-finding mission and....(1/4) pic.twitter.com/v8PPUIxC9n-- National Railways of Zimbabwe (@NRZ263) May 19, 2025

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.