Zimbabwe: Chinese Company Built Perimeter Wall On Disused Railway Siding - Says NRZ

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has said its "fact-finding mission" following the viral picture of a security wall built on a railway line revealed that it is a privately owned and disused siding now owned by a Chinese company.

In a statement, NRZ allayed fears of wanton tampering with public infrastructure, saying everything was above board.

"Over the past weekend, the NRZ was inundated with inquiries regarding a security wall built on a railway line, whose pictures went viral on social media

"We hereby wish to set the record straight and lay the facts bare. The NRZ went on a fact-finding mission and established that the structure in question was built on top of a disused, privately-owned siding leading to a now defunct factory, which is currently being demolished after the property was bought by a Chinese-owned company last year," NRZ said.

"These sidings are owned by private companies that require goods to be railed to their premises from our yards.

"Our team managed to speak to a director at the company identified as Ms Li, who said the wall was built to secure the property located on 44 Tilbury Rd in the Willowvale industrial area of Harare," the national rail company said.