Namibia: Fishing Sector Rejects Proposal to Place Industry Under Presidency

The chairperson of the Confederation of the Namibian Fishing Associations, Matti Amukwa, has questioned the proposal to move the fisheries portfolio under of the Presidency, asking why the proposal only targets fisheries and not the entire agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform ministry.

"I don't know what the proposal intends to achieve. But if fisheries is to be put under the president's administration, then the whole ministry should be abolished and placed under the Presidency because it is one ministry," he said on Friday.

He warned that creating exceptions for one department could set a dangerous precedent that will lead to all ministries eventually being under the president's control.

Amukwa said this must be avoided, as it may constrain the president from doing her work effectively.

"The president appointed ministers to run these ministries on her behalf while she concentrated on other matters. The appointed people must find ways to address challenges," he said.

His comments follow a proposal made in parliament by National Unity Democratic Organisation member Peter Kazongominja, who argued that placing fisheries under the Presidency could revive the sector.

"In the same way, the extractive industry was put under the Presidency's office. I request the president to do the same with fisheries. It is supposed to be contributing to our gross domestic product (GDP) but it hasn't been for some years now," he said.

Kazongominja was contributing to the debate on the N$2.5 billion allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheris, Water and Land Reform, in the 2025/26 national budget.

Namibia Seamen and Allied Workers Union president Paulus Hango has also rejected the suggestion to put fisheries under the presidency.

"If the government is already struggling to provide fishing quotas to assist fishermen who need jobs. What difference will it make if fisheries is placed under the Presidency?" Hango said.

He said the Presidency is already tasked with overseeing the oil and gas sector, and adding fisheries would stretch resources further as it is a complex sector with different departments requiring specific knowledge and skills.

"If such a proposal were to be agreed, fisheries would face an instant death as the presidency lacks the expertise and experience to head such an institution," he said.

Hango also called for an increased budget to allow the combined ministry to function effectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

National Council member of parliament Paulus Mbangu supported the proposal in principle but raised concern about overloading the president.

"What we need to do is develop policies that will address challenges of the industry by engaging regional constituency councils and experts of the sector to formulate models that would improve the sector," he said.

In 2024, the fishing industry's contribution to GDP was N$17.8 billion, making it one of the largest contributors in the primary sector after mining. Fishing and fish processing on board contributed 2.7%, equivalent to N$6.5 billion, last year.

The fisheries ministry was dismantled and merged with the agriculture portfolio by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah when she announced her Cabinet in March.

Nandi-Ndaitwah justified her decision to merge the ministries as a strategy to eliminate duplication, reduce expenditure and enhance the efficient implementation of the country's development programme.