Nigeria: Sokoto Community Hails Tinubu, Matawalle, CDS for Neutralising Terrorist Turji's Ally

Residents of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State have commended President Bola Tinubu; Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, following the killing of Alhaji Shaudo Alku, a key ally of the notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji.

The operation, conducted by the Air Component of Operation Fansar Yamma, targeted terrorists near Tunfa Primary School in Isa LGA of Sokoto State.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by community representative, Ibrahim Ahmad Isa, who praised the federal government and military leadership for what he described as a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism in the North-West.

Isa said the development was a result of President Tinubu's decisive directive last year, mandating Defence Minister Matawalle to take swift action in the region.

He further credited General Musa for following through with effective military strategies on the ground.

"What we are seeing today is because of the command given by the Defence Minister, Matawalle, to the troops. Since then, thousands of bandits have been neutralised, including notorious leaders like Halilu Sububu," Isa stated.

He added that Matawalle and military commanders have engaged directly with local communities, including youths, elders, and traditional rulers--even in Turji's own village--leading to increased cooperation and intelligence sharing.

The Nigerian Air Force, under Operation Fansan Yama, conducted the successful airstrike on May 18 near Tunfa Primary School in Isa LGA.

Alku, who had reportedly crossed into Nigeria from Niger Republic for a meeting, was killed alongside several fighters and suspected commanders.

This operation marks another step in Nigeria's ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and restore peace across the North-West region.