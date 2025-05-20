Nigeria: NAFDAC Uncovers Fake Missionary Health Caregivers in Rivers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a group of fake free health caregivers posing as missionaries in Rivers State.

NAFDAC's South-South Zonal Director, Pharmacist Chukwuma Oligbu who disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the fake health caregivers were operating at the Abuloma Community Town Hall in Port Harcourt City local government area of the state.

Oligbu, who stated that a woman was arrested at the venue while administering drugs to some unsuspecting residents, said unregistered products were also recovered from the suspect.

"The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered the activities of some unscrupulous elements posing as missionaries/free health caregivers at Community Town Hall, Abuloma, Port Harcourt LGA.

"This discovery followed a tip-off by a public spirited individual that some fake health caregivers using evangelism as a cover were giving unsuspecting members of the public fake/unregistered eye-drops, bottled water, cleansers and tablets, among others," the NAFDAC zonal Director said.

He listed the unregistered products recovered from the alleged caregiver as Evangelist Jenkins Supernatural Water, Evangelist Jenkins Cleanser, Evangelist Jenkins Eye-drop, which were claimed to treat goitre, cancer, pile, arthritis, rashes, fibroids, cataracts and glaucoma, among others.

"It was gathered that some persons that used they eye-drops got their eyes swollen while the fake doctor that is on hand run will assure them that the swollen eye is a sign that the drug is working while assuring them that impurities in their eyes will be washed out as mucus and liquid comes out of their eyes," he said.

Oligbu warned the public to beware of unscrupulous elements claiming to be evangelists and selling concoctions in the name of medicines to unsuspecting members of the public.

He stated that the agency was working towards charging the arrested woman in its custody to Court while also making moves to track the fake doctor.