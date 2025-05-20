Sudan's Army Chief Burhan Appoints Former UN Official As Prime Minister

Former UN official Kamil Idris has been named Sudan's new prime minister, as the country's warring factions continue to battle for control amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Sudan's army chief and de facto leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has appointed former United Nations official Kamil Idris as the country's new prime minister, offering a potential turning point more than two years into a devastating conflict.

Idris, a seasoned diplomat and former presidential contender, previously led the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organization. He also represented Sudan at the UN through its permanent mission, bringing a wealth of international experience to his new role.

A statement from the country's ruling Transitional Sovereignty Council confirmed the appointment, reading: "The chairman of the Sovereignty Council issued a constitutional decree appointing Kamil El-Tayeb Idris Abdelhafiz as Prime Minister".

Humanitarian crisis

Idris is no stranger to Sudanese politics. In 2010, he stood in the presidential election against long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, a figure synonymous with decades of Islamist-military dominance.

His appointment comes as Sudan continues to reel from a civil war that erupted in April 2023 between Burhan's armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has caused immense human suffering, with tens of thousands killed and an estimated 13 million people displaced.

The United Nations has called it the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

A country divided

Idris takes over from veteran diplomat Dafallah al-Haj Ali, who served as acting prime minister for less than three weeks after being appointed in late April.

Burhan had earlier pledged to establish a technocratic wartime government to "complete what remains of our military objectives, which is liberating Sudan from these rebels.".

In a counter-move, the RSF announced plans to form its own government in April, shortly after signing a charter in Kenya with a coalition of military and political allies.

The announcement has fuelled concerns among international observers that Sudan could face permanent fragmentation.

The country is already effectively split: the army controls the north, east and central regions, while the RSF and its partners hold sway over most of Darfur and parts of the south.