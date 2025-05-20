South Africa: President Ramaphosa's U.S. Visit to Bolster Strategic, Mutually Beneficial SA-U.S Ties

Washington, D.C., United States - President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Washington, D.C. is a significant and positive step in strengthening the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between South Africa and the United States.

Speaking to SAnews ahead of the President's arrival in the US capital, the Head of Public Diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Clayson Monyela, underscored the importance of the visit.

Monyela expressed optimism that the upcoming meeting on Wednesday will provide an opportunity to address and clarify issues, thereby enhancing the relationship between the two nations.

"We want to appreciate the fact that there is an opportunity for the two leaders to engage. The fact that President Ramaphosa is here in Washington, D.C. accompanied by four Ministers to meet with President Trump and his delegation is a positive step for this important and strategic relationship between the two countries.

"This is a mutually beneficial relationship, and we believe that this platform avails an opportunity to explain, clarify and contextualise some of the issues that have been in the public domain.

"We look forward to the meeting on Wednesday because this will help in enhancing this important relationship between us and the United States," Monyela said on Monday.

Describing the US as South Africa's second-largest trading partner, Monyela emphasised that the two countries have been strategic partners for many years.

"This is an important meeting between two countries that have been strategic partners for many years in a mutually beneficial relationship.

"The US is our second biggest trading partner. We run the most diverse, powerful, number one economy on the African continent, currently holding the Presidency of the G20, so this is an important platform for the two countries to come together and talk about matters that will enhance the existing strong and cordial ties between the two countries to the benefit of the people of the two nations.

"Of course, there are issues that need to be explained and clarified but at the end, we are quite confident that this platform will help us get closer and keep moving forward as strategic partners, and enhance the mutually beneficial relationship," he said.

Monyela highlighted the reciprocal nature of economic relations between the two nations, noting that South Africa is not only a trading partner but also an investor in the US economy.

"We also invest in the US economy. South African companies such as Nando's are operating there. If you go to Louisiana, you will find many US nationals employed by South African companies," he said.

"We come to this meeting not as a country that offers nothing to the table. This is why it is important to enhance the existing relations between the two countries because they are indeed mutually beneficial," Monyela said.

President Ramaphosa will meet with his US counterpart President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. - SAnews.gov.za