Somalia: Faces Behind Widespread Fraud and Human Trafficking Network Exposed in Somalia

An extensive criminal network involving Somali nationals has been uncovered following detailed investigations by government authorities. The inquiry has revealed years of involvement in fraudulent schemes and human trafficking operations spanning Europe and North America.

Authorities have identified Mohamed Osman Haji Ali, Hamdi Abdulkadir Osman and Mohamud Hassan Ali as the central figures behind the operation. The trio reportedly operated under various false identities, at times presenting themselves as government officials, civil society representatives, think tank researchers or labour experts. Their objective, according to officials, was to infiltrate government institutions and defraud international organisations, including the United Nations.

Senior officials within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of ongoing investigations, confirmed that both Mohamed Osman and Hamdi Abdulkadir recently returned to Somalia from Canada and Sweden, respectively. They submitted to the Ministry what appeared to be a proposal for a labour project, allegedly linked to Turkish trade unions and the Turkish Ministry of Labour, seeking to solicit millions of US dollars from Turkey.

The proposal was initially submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but was later referred to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs for follow-up due to its relevance to labour issues. However, officials at the Labour Ministry swiftly identified the proposal as fraudulent, exposing it as an attempt to exploit ministerial structures to access foreign funding under false pretences.

Following the collapse of the scheme, Mohamed Osman reportedly shifted his focus to human trafficking. According to official sources, he re-engaged Mohamud Hassan Ali, who had previously served as Director of the Minister's Office under Minister Abdiwali Ibrahim Sheikh Mudey at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. Mohamud reminded Osman of their earlier operations in which individuals had been trafficked to Switzerland using forged documents, official stamps and falsified ministerial signatures.

Authorities confirmed that the renewed trafficking scheme was orchestrated by both Mohamed Osman and Mohamud Hassan. The operation involved collecting between $15,000 and $19,000 per person to be smuggled into Europe during 2025. To facilitate the plan, Hamdi Abdulkadir was tasked with pressuring the government, particularly the Ministry of Labour, to endorse the individuals they intended to present as part of a national delegation to Switzerland. Hamdi's familial connection to a senior government official was repeatedly exploited to influence official decisions and lend legitimacy to the operation. However, the Labour Ministry rejected the request outright, refusing to approve the inclusion of individuals falsely presented as "labour representatives" intended for human trafficking.

A senior government official stated:

"Hamdi Abdulkadir Osman does not work with our government. Yes, she has a relative in the office, but that does not give her the authority to interfere with how government business is conducted. Her actions constitute criminal misrepresentation. She is putting the integrity of public institutions at risk by seeking to legitimise human trafficking."

Investigators discovered that this was not the first time the trio had been involved in smuggling operations. In 2016, Mohamud Hassan Ali was interrogated by Swiss authorities on suspicion of human trafficking but was not detained after smuggling three individuals into Switzerland. These individuals later absconded to the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway, taking advantage of free movement within the Schengen Area. Fearing arrest, Mohamud fled and applied for asylum elsewhere in Europe. In 2018, facing a similar risk of apprehension, Mohamed Osman travelled to the United States, crossed into Canada and claimed asylum in Winnipeg, believing that applying for asylum in Europe would increase the likelihood of arrest.

Despite their asylum applications, both Mohamud and Mohamed reportedly continued their operations remotely through proxies. In 2019, Mohamed Osman used Ahmed Hassan Omar to facilitate the trafficking of Abdilkadir Awil Mohamud into Switzerland, reportedly for a payment of $20,000. Somali authorities, upon discovering the scheme, informed Swiss immigration officials. This led to the denial of a visa for Abdilkadir. Following the failed attempt, Ahmed Hassan Omar travelled alone to Switzerland, absconded and later applied for asylum in France. He was eventually deported after fingerprint records in the Schengen database revealed his links to smuggling networks and his asylum application was rejected.

According to witnesses interviewed, the group's local associate in Mogadishu, Abdisalam Yarow, had been handpicked by Mohamed Osman, while he remains in Canada. He was later exposed and discredited, rendering him irrelevant to the operation. Mohamed Osman then severed ties with Tarow and relied solely on Hamdi Abdulkadir as the new public face of the operation. Hamdi subsequently approached Swedish trade unions and the International Labour Organization (ILO), claiming to be a trade union representative. Her attempts were quickly flagged as dubious and her communications were blocked.

Similarly, Mohamed Osman attempted to contact the Canadian Labour Congress from Winnipeg. Officials there dismissed his approach after identifying him as an impostor posing as a Somali trade unionist. Both the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and ITUC-Africa, along with the ILO, confirmed that Mohamed Osman, Ahmed Hassan Omar and Abdisalam Yarow had been placed on a no-contact list following verification of falsified claims, impersonation and forged credentials.

Reliable sources confirmed that Swiss authorities, already familiar with the criminal activities of Mohamed Osman and Mohamud Hassan, have been alerted once again. Reports indicate that Mohamed, Mohamud and Hamdi had planned to use foreign passports and fraudulent documentation to smuggle individuals through Swiss borders in late May or early June 2025.

According to officials, during an earlier phase of their operations between 2014 and 2016, Mohamed Osman and Mohamud Hassan exploited Mohamud's position within the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs under Minister Abdiwali Ibrahim Sheikh Mudey to produce official-looking documents that enabled individuals to enter Europe. In one documented case, a forged invitation letter and ministry seal were used to secure entry for individuals who later absconded in Europe.

Recent attempts to revive these activities have failed due to enhanced scrutiny and stronger coordination between Somali ministries and international institutions. The group's fraudulent association with the so-called Somali Congress of Trade Unions, a fabricated entity created to gain international legitimacy, was also exposed. An individual who had previously worked with Mohamed Osman confirmed that the entity was entirely fictitious. International organisations, including the ILO and ITUC, have since blacklisted the names and email addresses of those involved.

Sources within the Somali government insisted that they are committed to combating human trafficking. Government ministries have been formally alerted and instructed to remain vigilant against criminal actors attempting to exploit national institutions and international partnerships.

Investigations into Mohamed Osman Haji Ali, Hamdi Abdulkadir Osman and Mohamud Hassan Ali are ongoing. Shabelle Media Network has reviewed documentation confirming that their names have been forwarded to Swiss criminal investigation authorities for appropriate legal action in relation to impersonation, fraud and trafficking offences.

In the past three months alone, Somalia's Immigration and Citizenship Agency (ICA) has arrested 21 individuals involved in human trafficking to the United Kingdom and European Union territories. Several suspects are now being pursued through international channels, with extradition requests underway to bring those hiding in Europe to justice.