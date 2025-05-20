South Africa: Condolences for Family of MP Mnganga-Gcabashe

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has expressed condolences to the family of Member of Parliament, Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, who passed away on Saturday.

Mnganga-Gcabashe, 64, was serving as Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism in Parliament at the time of her passing.

She previously served in the legislative body between 2014 and 2019 and before re-election in 2024.

"In the past week, Honourable Mnganga-Gcabashe participated in the Africa Travel Indaba, hosted by the Department in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. A true testament to her commitment to the country and serving South Africans.

"Her commitment to a non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous society has guided her path and contribution to the struggle against apartheid through the United Democratic Front, Natal Organisation of Women and during the course of our democracy in legislative structures.

"I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and comrades. May her soul rest in peace and may the contributions she has made to the struggles for gender equality and non-racialism remain etched in the history of our country," Deputy President Mashatile said in a statement.