South Africa: Home Affairs Extends Operating Hours

Home Affairs offices have extended their operating hours in May due to the uptake of Smart ID cards by naturalised citizens and permanent residents from visa exempt countries.

The extension on Saturdays came into effect on 17 May and will continue until 31 May 2025.

This means that offices will open from 8 am until 1 pm.

"The Department of Home Affairs will extend its operating period by five hours on Saturdays in May 2025 at front offices to assist naturalised citizens and permanent residents to apply for Smart ID Cards.

"Extended hours over the specified weekends will allow for processing of Smart ID Card applications from naturalised citizens and permanent residents from listed countries, in possession of green barcoded ID books," said the department in a statement.

The department encouraged naturalised citizens and permanent residents from listed countries to make use of this opportunity.

"This will take us closer to fully adopting the more secure Smart ID Card and doing away with the green bar-coded ID book.

The listed countries can be found here: : https://bit.ly/smartidcards-naturalised-and-pr