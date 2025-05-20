South Africa: Akani Simbine Continues With Winning Streak

19 May 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South African sprinter, Akani Simbine, continued his dominance in the United States when he surged to victory in the 100m at the Atlanta City Games, stopping the clock in 9.86 seconds.

The time won't be recognised as the fastest of the year, given that it was wind-aided, but that won't matter to the star South African.

"After winning both 100m Diamond League events this season, winning a medal at the World Indoors and anchoring Team SA to gold in the 4x100m World Relays, Simbine is unquestionably the fastest man on the planet right now," the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) said on its website.

Simbine competed in the Atlanta City Games on Saturday afternoon.

Reacting to the victory, Simbine said: "It's no pressure. I get to come enjoy something that is no stress; just run and have fun. I wasn't expecting that [time] at all. Crazy."

He was expecting, however, the reigning Olympic champion, Noah Lyles, to be lining up alongside him, but the American scratched from the race, withdrawing due to a "tight ankle" that has impacted him in the last two weeks.

"Simbine's 9.90 from the Botswanan Golden Grand Prix last month remains as the official world lead for 2025, though his performance on Saturday clearly pleased him, too. He started a bit slow, but hit his stride at the 50-metre mark well ahead of Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike, who was second with a 10.05," SASCOC said.

Also in action was men's 400m world record holder, Wayde van Niekerk, who was making his seasonal debut. He placed a creditable third in the 200m in 20.03.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

