Somalia: Hirshabelle President Visits Frontlines in War-Gaadhi, Vows to Defeat Al-Shabaab

19 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia's Hirshabelle State, Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Gudlawe), paid a morale-boosting visit to the frontline town of War-gaadhi in the Middle Shabelle region, where security forces and local allied militias continue operations against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

During the visit, President Gudlawe held a series of meetings with senior military officials leading the offensive. He praised the bravery and dedication of the troops engaged in the ongoing campaign, noting that recent battles had dealt significant blows to the insurgents.

"This unified offensive will bring an end to the terror and disruption caused by Al-Shabaab in our region," President Gudlawe said. "We must remain united and determined. Our people must support this historic effort with strength and optimism."

The visit comes amid intensified military operations in central Somalia, where government forces, backed by community militias, have launched a sustained campaign aimed at reclaiming territory from Al-Shabaab and restoring state authority.

President Gudlawe also extended his condolences to the families of soldiers and local fighters who have lost their lives in the struggle.

"They are national heroes," he stated. "Their sacrifice is the foundation of our peace and progress."

The Hirshabelle leader's remarks reflect a growing confidence among Somali authorities that coordinated military and civic efforts could lead to a turning point in the long-standing conflict with the extremist group, which has waged an insurgency across the country for over a decade.

