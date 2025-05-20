Nigeria: Akpoti-Uduaghan Petitions IGP Over Alleged Defamation By Akpabio, U.S.-Based Activist

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, argued in the petition that the activist's statements violated multiple Nigerian laws.

The suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, demanding an urgent investigation into an alleged campaign of defamation and cyberstalking against her.

The petition, also addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), named the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and a United States-based activist, Sandra Duru, popularly known as Professor Mgbeke, as the main individuals involved in the allegations.

The petition, dated 15 May, comes in response to a viral Facebook Live broadcast in which the activist made a series of allegations against the suspended senator.

Among the allegations Ms Duru made was that the suspended senator offered her N200 million to falsely accuse the senate president of organ harvesting and link him to the death of a young girl who died two years ago.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, argued in the petition that the activist's statements violated multiple Nigerian laws.

The activist's allegations

In a one-hour, eight-minute Facebook Live session on 1 May, Ms Duru presented voice recordings and call logs allegedly from Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan to substantiate her claims during the live broadcast.

She also alleged that the senator confessed privately that Mr Akpabio had never sexually harassed her and that the accusations were fabricated solely to damage the Nigerian government's image.

Additionally, Ms Duru claimed that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan referred to a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and other supporters who appeared at the Senate hearing on her sexual harassment allegations against Mr Akpabio as "useful idiots," suggesting they had been financially induced.

The activist also claimed that she persuaded Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan not to spread the alleged false narratives, but the suspended senator refused. Ms Duru said she has handed over all their communications to the appropriate security agencies for forensic investigation.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has since denied the allegations contained in the broadcast.

Akpoti-Uduaghan denies allegations, accuses Akpabio of retaliation

In the petition to the police, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan denied the allegations, describing Ms Duru's broadcast as a criminal act intended to incite violence and destroy her reputation.

"On her behalf, we hereby submit this formal petition seeking an urgent investigation of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (President of the Senate) for orchestrating a malicious campaign of criminal defamation, cyber-stalking, conspiracy, and attempted assassination against our client.

"This petition is supported by incontrovertible evidence from public broadcasts, witness testimonies, media reports, and expert analyses. The facts outlined below demonstrate a deliberate retaliatory campaign by Senator Akpabio, using proxies and resources at his disposal, to harm Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's reputation, jeopardize her safety, and obstruct justice after she accused him of sexual harassment," the petition reads.

The suspended senator also accused Ms Duru and alleged co-conspirators of violating Section 391(1) of the Penal Code (criminal defamation) and Section 24(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (cyberstalking).

Demands

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the police to summon Ms Duru and all others implicated for questioning.

The suspended senator also requested for a forensic examination of the materials presented during the Facebook broadcast, including voice recordings and digital communication logs.

Akpabio's earlier petition to IGP

This is not the first petition before the IGP regarding the issue between the senate president and the suspended senator.

On 3 April, Mr Akpabio petitioned the IGP, alleging that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan made "criminally defamatory" claims against him, including an unsubstantiated assassination plot.

Mr Akpabio's petition called for her investigation and prosecution, claiming that her statements were capable of inciting public unrest and posed a direct threat to his safety.

However, the police have yet to comment on the petition or whether they invited Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan to substantiate her claims against Mr Akpabio.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan has challenged her suspension from the Senate in court. The court is yet to rule on the matter.