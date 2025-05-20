Nigeria: Opposition Lawmakers Should Start Counting Their Days in National Assembly - Governor

Governor Namadi said the success of his people-driven policies underscored the growing strength of the APC in the Southwest District.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has advised the People's Democratic Party's members from the state in the National Assembly to start counting their days ahead of the 2027 election.

The governor said that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will win all the elective seats in the coming elections, judging by its acceptance and popularity in the state.

He said this on Sunday at the citizens' engagement programme in Dutse, the state capital. The programme is a platform for state officials and elected representatives to highlight their achievements and receive feedback from residents.

Mustapha Khabib of the PDP is the Jigawa Southwest District senator. The PDP also represents the Birnin Kudu/Buji and Dutse/Kiyawa constituencies in the House of Representatives and has a lone lawmaker at the State House of Assembly.

Governor Namadi said the success of his people-driven policies underscored the APC's growing strength in the Southwest District.

"Just as Buji and Birnin Kudu were confirmed to us (we are winning), the senator representing this zone under the PDP should start counting his days in the red chamber. Likewise, the House of Representatives members representing Dutse, Kiyawa, Birnin Kudu, and Buji should also start counting their days in the green chamber.

"As demonstrated in Buji and Birnin Kudu, today's overwhelming turnout and support in Dutse confirm that APC is now deeply rooted in this emirate (Senatorial District).

"We must thank God because this government's initiative has been well received. What we have to say to the Dutse Local Government: we are deeply, sincerely grateful for the warm reception, the enthusiastic turnout, and the praise for government initiatives", Mr Namadi said.

The governor also listed President Bola Tinubu's numerous projects in the area.

"The completion of the Greater Dutse water project of the federal government, progress on the Maradi-Dutse railway line, and the re-award and continuation of the Kano-Maiduguri highway project.

"The President has asked me to assure you that these projects will be delivered without delay and that national and community development efforts will continue in full force across Jigawa State," Mr Namadi said.

The state's PDP chairperson, Babandi Gumel, could not be immediately contacted to comment on the governor's remarks. His known phone number did not connect on Monday afternoon.