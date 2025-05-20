Tanzania: Tundu Lissu 'Defiant' as Treason Trial Begins in Tanzania

The treason trial of Tanzania's main opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, has begun. His party claims the case is politically motivated after Lissu launched a campaign for electoral reforms ahead of the October elections.

Tundu Lissu appeared in court on Monday for a hearing in his treason trial, which, if convicted, he could face death penalty - his most serious threat yet, despite multiple arrests over the years. The country's electoral commission has barred the opposition Chadema party and Lissu from running in the October presidential election. However, before the proceedings, AFP reports that Lissu sounded confident, telling his supporters: "We will be fine, don't worry at all."

His trial kicked off after Martha Karua, a Kenyan lawyer and opposition politician, was deported by Tanzanian authorities, where she had gone to attend Lissu's trial. Karua's entourage was stopped on arrival at Dar es Salaam airport and put back on a return flight to Nairobi on the same day. She described Lissu as the main rival to Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"My advice is to allow people to attend. They can attend as legal experts and others as human rights defenders. Therefore, they can attend and monitor the proceedings," Fulgence Massawe, Deputy Director, Tanzania Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), told DW.

Tundu Lissu, the leader of Tanzania's main opposition party, Chadema, was arrested last month and charged with treason over an alleged speech calling on Tanzanians to rebel and disrupt the country's presidential and parliamentary elections that are scheduled for October.

Tanzania police officers detain a supporter of the opposition Chadema party leader Tundu LissuTanzania police officers detain a supporter of the opposition Chadema party leader Tundu Lissu

Human rights activists have accused Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government of heavy-handed tactics against the oppositionImage: Emmanuel Herman/REUTERS

Chadema was also disqualified from the elections after it refused to sign an electoral "code of conduct."

The crime of treason has become increasingly politicized in the East African nation, noted Fulgence Massawe, a legal expert based in the country's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, who said it is "very serious for Tanzania as part of the Commonwealth."

''That is why such crimes often target politicians and political statements made by opposition figures," Masawe added.

Despite the gravity of the case, Lissu has made it clear that he is ready to fight the charges against him — but only in open court. He refused to take part in an April 24 hearing when authorities said it would be conducted virtually via video link from prison.

"It is the right of our client to be brought to court,'' Lissu's legal team leader, Rugemeleza Nshala, told reporters last week, adding that the rules of criminal cases are that whenever you are summoned, you must physically appear in court.

''In a criminal case, you cannot be tried at your home or elsewhere," Nshala said. "Our client, since he knows the law, has refused to participate online."

Security tightened at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court at the hearing of treason case against Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu, May 6, 2025Security tightened at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court at the hearing of treason case against Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu, May 6, 2025

Lissu's treason trial has gripped the East African nation ahead of the October presidential electionImage: Florence Majani/DW

A fight for electoral reform in Tanzania

Lissu was arrested in southern Tanzania, where he was holding public rallies to promote his party's "No Reforms, No Elections" campaign, which calls for major reforms to the country's electoral system, which it says favors the ruling party.

The government claims that encouraging citizens to boycott the election is tantamount to an act of rebellion.

John Heche, Chadema's vice chairman, who has also been arrested several times but without any charges, insists that standing up for a just cause is what the nation's founder encouraged the youth to do.

"Mwalimu Nyerere said that Tanzanian youth should rebel against the oppressive system," said Heche. "What is the problem with rebelling against people who steal elections, against elections being stolen?''

Veteran lawyer and journalist, Jenerali Ulimwengu, echoed Heche's sentiments. He told DW that after a long time of trying to build democracy, Tanzania, once renowned for maintaining peace amidst the chaos of its neighbors, has now been taking steps to reverse the little progress that has been made.

Ulimwengu suggested that the government has decided against ''holding genuine elections, instead staging a performance and announcing inflated victory percentages.''

According to Ulimwengu, there were no "real elections" in Tanzania in 2019, 2020, including the previous year's local government elections.

Institutions condemn Lissu's arrest

The International Democratic Union (IDU), which advocates for political liberty, personal freedom, equality of opportunity and economic development, issued a statement at the end of April saying it was "gravely concerned by the continued detention and the escalating political persecution" of Lissu, "following his arrest … in connection with a peaceful political rally held in Mbinga."

IDU said that "demanding electoral reform and free elections is not treason — it is the very essence of democracy" and called for Lissu's immediate and unconditional release and the reinstatement of Chadema's full political participation rights.

A similar statement was made by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), which called on the Tanzanian government to stop undermining the rule of law and "to respect the rights of political parties to organize and agitate for their causes, and to respect the rights of the people of Tanzania to freely associate and peacefully assemble, as provided by national, regional and international law."

The ICJ called on Tanzania's first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, to "demonstrate leadership and renew the commitments she made at her inauguration to lead the country back towards democratic progress."

Human rights activists have accused Hassan's government of heavy-handed tactics against the opposition. Amnesty International condemned a "campaign of repression" by the government, in a statement condemning Lissu's arrest, criticising the "heavy-handed tactics to silence critics." The government denies the claims.

Kisutu Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered prison authorities to present Lissu in person for a hearing of his case on May 19.

