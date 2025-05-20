Zimbabwe: Police Flags Nearly 300 Rogue Motorists in Harare - Issue Seven-Day Ultimatum

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has flagged nearly 300 motorists caught flouting traffic light regulations in Harare's Central Business District (CBD).

The sting was made possible by a new, technologically advanced traffic monitoring system, aimed at bringing order to the country's roads.

Last May, the Cabinet gave the nod to the engagement of Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East, a Dubai-based firm specialising in Smart Traffic Management Systems.

The promise, then, was that this technology would help curb road rule violations by leveraging cutting-edge capabilities to optimise traffic flow, bolster safety, and improve the overall efficiency of the nation's transport network.

The ZRP appears to have confined its initial efforts to the capital.

In a statement released Monday, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to the 290 motorists with listed vehicle registration numbers to cooperate with the police over the next seven days, without specifying the consequences should they fail to present themselves at Mkushi Police Academy (formerly Morris Depot).

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has embraced the Electronic Traffic Management System and is appealing for cooperation from 290 motorists with the listed vehicle registration numbers to assist in the ongoing investigations," Nyathi stated.

"The motorists or vehicle owners are urged to fully cooperate and assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country by reporting to the police within the next seven days."

The police have emphasised their determination to bring an end to the anarchy on Zimbabwe's roads, imploring motorists to abide by the Highway Code.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that with the advent of technology in policing, the days of reckless driving by motorists are coming to an end," Nyathi added. "Drivers are reminded to be law-abiding citizens and collectively contribute towards road safety."

Similar traffic monitoring systems have been adopted by various countries, including Morocco, Rwanda, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, and Germany.