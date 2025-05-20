Zimbabwe: RTG in Refurb Breakthrough, Revenue Hits U.S.$8,7 Million

TOP hospitality concern, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has undertaken major refurbishment exercises which will go a long way in sustaining the market share.

Presenting a trading update for the quarter ended March 31 2025, RTG company secretary, Tapiwa Mari, said the just-ended period saw major facelifts pushing through milestones.

"The group conducted the refurbishment of its three properties during the months of January and February 2025. The refurbishment works saw the New Ambassador Hotel's guest rooms undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment, including the full replacement of furniture and fittings, as well as the upgrading of bathrooms with contemporary fixtures and enhanced amenities, aimed at delivering a refreshed and modern guest experience," he said.

Mari said the Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel completion reached 50% of room refurbishments, finalising the full hotel upgrade.

At the A'Zambezi River Lodge, refreshing guest rooms with updated furnishings, lighting and enhanced amenities. The total investment for these refurbishments was US$1 million.

An analysis of the group's performance shows revenues increased by 2% to US$8.7 million, up from US$8.5 million recorded in Q1 2024 driven by an increase in conference volumes, particularly in city hotels, underscoring robust demand for meetings and events.

Notably, this performance was achieved despite refurbishment related disruptions at three hotels; the New Ambassador Hotel, A'Zambezi River Lodge and Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel.

"The Group is strategically positioned to benefit from the continued recovery and growth of leisure tourism in the Victoria Falls market, as well as the expansion of conferencing activity in urban centres. The Group's portfolio has recently expanded with the acquisition of Montclair Resort & Conference in the Eastern Highlands," Mari said.

