Nigeria: Itsekiri Youths Denounce INEC's Ward Delineation Report, Hold Peace Walk in Warri

Hundreds of Itsekiri youths under the aegis of Warri Indigenous Peoples Youth Movement, WIPYM, yesterday continued the peaceful march in Warri, Delta State, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to redress the alleged errors in its recent ward redelineation exercise in Warri federal constituency.

The youths marched through major roads and streets in Warri demanding justice over the ward redelineation exercise.

Some of them, who spoke, said the Federal Government should prevail on INEC to redress the issue.

It will be recalled that the youths embarked on similar peace walk across the oil-rich city, weekend, making the same demand on the electoral body to right the alleged wrongs in the redelineation exercise.

The youths marched through portions of the NPA, Warri-Sapele roads down to Ogunu, terminated at Ekurede community.

In a statement at the end of the peace walk, they accused the electoral body of allegedly shortchanging Itsekiri ethnic group in the recent ward redelineation exercise, calling for an urgent review.

The trio of Ojumude Bishop, Esigbone Lily-White and Yemi Otuedon said the electoral body should do the right thing, describing as untrue several lies told around ownership of Warri by their neighbours.

They also debunked allegations that Itsekiri nation was stockpiling arms for crisis in the area.

Meantime, the Chairman, Warri South Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Weyinmi Agbateyiniro has banned all forms of protest marches, rallies in the council after a security meeting at his office, yesterday.

A statement on the development from the council read: "The Chairman of Warri South, Agbateyiniro, has announced indefinite proscription of all forms of rallies and protests in Warri South."