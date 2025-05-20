Somalia: Arab States Condemn Suicide Bombing Near Military Base in Somali Capital

Cairo — Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned a suicide bombing Sunday near a military base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced the attack near Damaanyo military base "in the strongest terms" and expressed full solidarity with Somalia.

Condolences were extended to the victims' families and the Somali people, with wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry also condemned the bombing, emphasizing Doha's continued commitment to opposing all forms of violence and terrorism.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement, expressing condolences to the Somali government, its people and the families of those killed.

According to local sources, the attacker detonated explosives while standing among military recruits waiting in line to register for the Somali National Army.

Casualties were reported, though no group has claimed responsibility.

Security measures have been heightened and an investigation is ongoing.