Somalia: Arab States Condemn Suicide Bombing Near Military Base in Somali Capital

20 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned a suicide bombing Sunday near a military base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced the attack near Damaanyo military base "in the strongest terms" and expressed full solidarity with Somalia.

Condolences were extended to the victims' families and the Somali people, with wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry also condemned the bombing, emphasizing Doha's continued commitment to opposing all forms of violence and terrorism.

The UAE's Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement, expressing condolences to the Somali government, its people and the families of those killed.

According to local sources, the attacker detonated explosives while standing among military recruits waiting in line to register for the Somali National Army.

Casualties were reported, though no group has claimed responsibility.

Security measures have been heightened and an investigation is ongoing.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.