Somalia: AFRICOM Halts Disclosure of Somalia Airstrike Casualties Amid Trump Policy Review

20 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has announced a temporary halt to the release of information regarding casualties from its airstrikes in Somalia, as the administration of President Donald Trump continues to shape its military policy for the region.

Since Trump took office in January 2025, the U.S. has conducted at least 24 airstrikes targeting ISIS militants in Puntland and fighters from the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group, which continues to wage an insurgency against the Somali federal government.

Previously, AFRICOM regularly published casualty figures, particularly concerning civilian harm, amid pressure and scrutiny from human rights groups.

However, recent AFRICOM press releases have omitted such details, citing operational security.

"We are temporarily refraining from publishing casualty estimates while the new administration finalizes its policy," an AFRICOM spokesperson said, describing the move as provisional.

Despite the shift, AFRICOM pledged to continue issuing quarterly civilian casualty reports related to drone strikes and other military actions in Somalia.

The command said its latest assessments found no evidence of civilian harm in recent operations, but any updates would be reflected in upcoming reports.

