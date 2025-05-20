Tunisia: Head of State Focuses On Labour Relations Legislation in Meeting With Social Affairs Minister

Tunis, May 20 — President Kais Saied met Minister of Social Affairs, Issam Lahmar at the Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon.

The meeting focused particularly on labour relations legislation, according to a Presidency statement.

The Head of State reaffirmed that justice and fairness remain the ultimate goals, emphasising that investment under a just system safeguards workers' rights, ensures their dignity and fosters a sense of security.

He stressed that true stability can only be achieved through social justice and fairness, without them, no situation can improve or stabilise.

Additionally, the President of the Republic instructed the exploration of new funding mechanisms for the National Pension and Social Protection Fund, the National Social Security Fund and the National Health Insurance Fund.

He reiterated that a social state upholding the dignity of its citizens is the Tunisia the people aspire to, and that the people's aspirations and demands will be realised and implemented.