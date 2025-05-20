Tunisia: President Kais Saied - 'Many Public Facilities Are Not Being Managed Properly'

20 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 20 — President Kais Saied met on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace, Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri.

Dring the meeting, the Head of State stressed that Tunisia needs not only new legislation but also individuals who will faithfully ensure its implementation.

"A legislative revolution cannot be achieved without a revolution in the management of public facilities," he was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

In this context, the President of the Republic emphasised that many public facilities are not being managed properly.

He underscored that the Tunisian state is one, not two, one visible and another often described as hidden.

In reality, this so-called "hidden" state is a system composed of remnants and reactionary factions whose only aim is to inflame tensions and oppress citizens. There is no room for such entities to remain unaccountable, as required by the law.

The Head of State clarified that the Tunisian Constitution stipulates that public administration and all state facilities must serve citizens with neutrality and accountability, and that any discrimination based on affiliation is a crime punishable by law.

On another note, the President of the Republic emphasised the need for a comprehensive national approach to all issues under discussion.

Sectoral approaches may provide solutions for one or two sectors but will not lead to collective resolutions.

He affirmed that work continues to meet the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people, noting that Tunisia is rich in competent individuals capable of unlimited contributions, provided doors are opened to them through new ideas and fresh perspectives.

