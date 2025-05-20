Zimbabwe: ZESN Praises Peaceful Nomination Court, Urges Action On Gender Gap in Politics

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) says the nomination proceedings for by-elections in Gutu East and Insiza North constituencies were held peacefully with seven candidates successfully cleared to contest the two vacant National Assembly seats.

In a statement, ZESN the process was smooth and orderly with electoral officials and stakeholders praised for their professionalism.

"The Nomination Court proceedings held on 15 May 2025 for the Gutu East and Insiza North National Assembly Constituencies were conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner. ZESN commends the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), nomination officers, and all stakeholders involved for ensuring a smooth and procedurally sound nomination process," ZESN said

Three candidates will vie for the Gutu East seat while four were nominated in Insiza North.

One candidate in Insiza North was disqualified for not meeting nomination requirements--something ZESN says underscores the need for better preparedness.

"The disqualification of one candidate in Insiza North due to non-compliance with nomination requirements highlights the importance of thorough preparation," the election advocacy group said.

ZESN urged political parties and candidates to submit documents early to avoid similar issues and called for greater efforts to include women in the electoral process.

"ZESN reiterate the call for political parties and all electoral stakeholders to adopt deliberate steps to promote gender equality by encouraging and supporting the participation of women as candidates in electoral processes. The absence of female nominees in both Gutu East and Insiza North Constituencies highlights a persistent gender gap in political representation," it said, recommending mentorship and internal quotas to improve inclusivity.

The Gutu East seat became vacant following the recall of MP Benjamin Ganyiwa by ZANU-PF, while Insiza North's vacancy followed the death of MP Farai Taruvinga. By-elections are set for 14 June 2025.