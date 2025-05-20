South Africa: DA Backs Sugar Industry Regulations to Boost Jobs, Growth

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the decision by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, to ease regulations (or provide conditional block exemption) to the sugar industry under the Competition Act. This intervention will enable greater collaboration across the sugar value chain and offers a pathway to revitalising local production, preserving livelihoods, and stimulating economic growth.

The announcement will allow sugar producers, retailers, and downstream users to coordinate more effectively to stabilise local demand, negotiate better agreements, unlocking more job opportunities.

This intervention will not only stimulate short-term job creation but also help build the foundation longer term investment. This however must be accompanied by further pro-competition policy measures.

For years, the DA has been vocal about the need to adopt a more enabling and pro-growth approach to industrial policy: one that is rooted in collaboration, competitiveness, and targeted regulatory exemptions where appropriate to protect jobs, unlock investment, and boost inclusive economic growth. The sugar industry, which supports over one million livelihoods (many of them in rural KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga), has long required precisely this kind of strategic intervention to remain viable amid plunging domestic demand, cheap imports, and a distorted global trading environment.

Our industrial plans must not be vehicles for indefinite state dependency but rather help create a strong industrial base that gives our country revenue from exports, promotes economic growth and supports jobs.

The DA urges Minster Tau to remain focused on industrial policies that provide investor certainty and fair competition in positioning South Africa as the industrial hub in our continent we deserve to be.