Kenya Signs Deal to Send Workers to UK Crown Dependencies

20 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

A Channel Islands business has signed a deal with the Kenyan government to enable staff to be recruited to work in the three UK Crown dependencies.

The agreement between recruitment firm GR8 and the Kenyan government would pave the way for staff to be recruited to work in Jersey and Guernsey and on the Isle of Man, organisers said.

Leaders said the agreement would make it easier for east African hospitality, construction, childcare and health workers to fill vacancies in the Crown dependencies.

GR8 CEO Lee Madden signed a memorandum of understanding with Roseline Njogu, who heads Kenya's State Department for Diaspora Affairs, in a ceremony in Jersey.

A GR8 spokesperson said the company was now a strategic partner for recruiting Kenyans into the Crown dependencies, strengthening business links with the east African country.

Njogu said: "We are inviting good employers to come and recruit from Kenya from the talent that we have that is abundant in IT, healthcare, education, engineering and so on."

Njogu, who heads Kenya's State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is on an official visit to Jersey, alongside Kenyan politicians and senior government officials.

During their visit, they will also meet the Minister for External Relations Ian Gorst and representatives from organisations including Highlands College, Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the Jersey Construction Council.

'Hundreds recruited'

Minister for Sustainable Economic Development Kirsten Morel, said: "I hope this partnership flourishes, ensuring that Jersey remains an attractive and welcoming place for overseas skilled workers from multiple industries to live and work."

Lee Madden, the chief executive of GR8, said the agreement enabled them to speak on behalf of the Kenyan government in terms of recruitment.

He said the recruitment of hospitality staff from Kenya had been "instrumental in solving the recruitment crisis that was three to four years ago".

GR8 began working with partners in Kenya five years ago, starting a close business relationship with a college that saw trained hospitality workers brought over to help support businesses struggling to recruit staff following Brexit.

Since then, it has recruited hundreds of skilled workers from sectors including hospitality, construction and health care sectors into roles in Jersey and Guernsey, with the majority coming from Kenya.

By BBC

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.