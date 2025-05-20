Kenya Signs Deal to Send Workers to UK Crown Dependencies

A Channel Islands business has signed a deal with the Kenyan government to enable staff to be recruited to work in the three UK Crown dependencies.

The agreement between recruitment firm GR8 and the Kenyan government would pave the way for staff to be recruited to work in Jersey and Guernsey and on the Isle of Man, organisers said.

Leaders said the agreement would make it easier for east African hospitality, construction, childcare and health workers to fill vacancies in the Crown dependencies.

GR8 CEO Lee Madden signed a memorandum of understanding with Roseline Njogu, who heads Kenya's State Department for Diaspora Affairs, in a ceremony in Jersey.

A GR8 spokesperson said the company was now a strategic partner for recruiting Kenyans into the Crown dependencies, strengthening business links with the east African country.

Njogu said: "We are inviting good employers to come and recruit from Kenya from the talent that we have that is abundant in IT, healthcare, education, engineering and so on."

Njogu, who heads Kenya's State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is on an official visit to Jersey, alongside Kenyan politicians and senior government officials.

During their visit, they will also meet the Minister for External Relations Ian Gorst and representatives from organisations including Highlands College, Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the Jersey Construction Council.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Hundreds recruited'

Minister for Sustainable Economic Development Kirsten Morel, said: "I hope this partnership flourishes, ensuring that Jersey remains an attractive and welcoming place for overseas skilled workers from multiple industries to live and work."

Lee Madden, the chief executive of GR8, said the agreement enabled them to speak on behalf of the Kenyan government in terms of recruitment.

He said the recruitment of hospitality staff from Kenya had been "instrumental in solving the recruitment crisis that was three to four years ago".

GR8 began working with partners in Kenya five years ago, starting a close business relationship with a college that saw trained hospitality workers brought over to help support businesses struggling to recruit staff following Brexit.

Since then, it has recruited hundreds of skilled workers from sectors including hospitality, construction and health care sectors into roles in Jersey and Guernsey, with the majority coming from Kenya.

By BBC