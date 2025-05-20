Ethiopia Delivers On AI Potential, Paving the Way for African Innovation

Ethiopia has been delivering on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) potential and paving the way for African innovation, the Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Worku Gachena remarked.

Ethiopia hosted the East Africa's largest ever Ethiopian Technology Expo (ETEX 2025) over weekend at Addis International Convention Center in Addis Ababa.

Speaking at the opening of the expo, Worku said Ethiopia's achievements in AI sphere signal broader continental advancement,

He further explainerd that today Africa stands at the essential moment where the continent can harness the power of innovation, collaboration and shared determination to place AI at the forefront of African development.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the director general said that Ethiopia declared its intention to lead in the emerging field of AI by establishing the Ethiopian Artificial Institute.

"From our early days the Prime Minister has championed Ethiopia's AI development, declared critical resources, convincing and experts to make this vision into reality. Rather than begin with regulation, we developed a unique approach," he noted.

Worku explained that Ethiopia first unlocked innovation by piloting IA solutions across health, agriculture, transport, costumes, judiciary, law enforcement, public service infrastructure development, natural language, finance, skills and talent development.

Guided by the policy, the director general pointed out that Ethiopia's vision is to become the premium African center for AI research and development by 2030.

He also stressed the need for generating homegrown scalable solutions that improve lives across the African continent.

"Our mission is encapsulated by the motto AI for all to foster data driven AI systems that address pressing challenges, enhance efficiency, boost productivity in every sectors--from health to agriculture and finance," he underscored.

Further elaborating successes stories Ethiopia has been witnessing in the AI sphere, Worku noted that his country has been delivering concrete results.

He also acknowledged governments across the African continent are drafting policies, strategies and startups are in various sectors of the economy.

"Yet our progress needs not end and should not end in national borders", he said, adding that Ethiopia stands ready to share its lesson from the AI institute and the private sectors.

Indicating the ongoing expo brought together ministers, ambassadors and the African commissioners, the director general stated that this shows Africa understood AI is not a future luxury it is 20st century impressive