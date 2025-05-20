Kenya: Natembeya Expected to Be Arraigned in Court After Spending a Night in Police Custody

Nairobi — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natambeya is expected to be arraigned in court after spending a night in police custody.

Natembeya was detained yesterday and questioned by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged procurement irregularities, abuse of office, bribery, and the fraudulent acquisition of public funds totaling 1.4 billion shillings.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mahomud stated that the alleged irregularities and fraudulent payments, spanning the 2022/2023 to 2024/2025 financial years, center around three projects: the modernization of Kenyatta Stadium, the construction of the Trans Nzoia County Headquarters offices, and the construction of Tom Mboya Hospital.

The Trans Nzoia Governor is alleged to have influenced the awarding of tenders and received kickbacks from contractors through proxies.