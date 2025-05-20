Nigeria: Army Storms Bandits' Camps in Benue, Destroys Kingpin's Hideout

20 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force, JTF, Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, in synergy with other security agencies have stormed and destroyed identified bandits' camps linked to a bandit leader in Konyo Gbise around Akwaza in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

A statement by the Army said the operation was in continuation of efforts to dismantle all criminal elements in OPWS area of operation, including the onslaught against bandits and associated crimes to ensure a successful farming season in Benue State.

The Army said: "In a recent raid operations conducted on May 18, 2025, troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion of OPWS working in close synergy with other security agencies captured and destroyed identified bandits' camps linked to a bandit leader in Konyo Gbise around Akwaza in Katsina-Ala LGA.

"The decisive operation conducted in Benue State, led to the capture of assorted weapons including one Sub Machine Gun (SMG) with magazine, a locally fabricated rifle with magazine and 7.62MM special ammunition.

"Other items captured are a rifle butt, rifle barrel, 9 milimeter ammunition, three POS machines, two generating sets and a mobile phone.

"Others are electrical cables, a painting machine, seven solar panels, half bag of suspected cannabis sativa substance (Indian hemp), and different portraits of bandit leaders.

"The Commander of JTF OPWS, Major-General Moses Gara, has charged the troops to sustain the pressure on all criminal elements that are threatening peace and security in the state.

"He also called on the good people of Benue to continue to support military operations by providing credible information on the activities of criminals in their domain to the security agencies."

