Malawi: Smartmatic Misconceptions - a Wake-Up Call to Malawi

Recently, there has been growing criticism directed at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over the procurement of the Smartmatic Election Management System. As a former MEC Commissioner, I feel compelled to address the misinformation and misplaced attacks being levelled -- both at the Commission and its current Chairperson.

Let me be clear: I was part of the team that made the decision to procure the Smartmatic system. That process was one of the most transparent and consultative I've witnessed in public service.

Setting the Record Straight: How the System Was Procured

The decision to adopt the Smartmatic system was not made in isolation. Key electoral stakeholders -- including political parties and civil society organisations under the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) and the National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) -- were involved throughout the process. Smartmatic system demonstrations were made, questions were asked, and answers were given. No objections were raised at the time.

In fact, MEC conducted study tours to countries like South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana to assess different election systems. Representatives from key political parties were part of those tours. MEC followed all public procurement laws, including obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA).

Anyone questioning the legitimacy of the procurement should first understand how public procurement works -- and compare it with what MEC did. These decisions weren't taken lightly or behind closed doors.

What Does the Smartmatic System Actually Do?

It's important to understand what the Smartmatic system is -- and what it is not.

The system is being used only for:

Voter registration

Voter verification

Management of candidate nominations

It is not used for voting or vote counting. Malawi's electoral system remains paper-based, with full paper trails and in-person vote tallying at polling centres.

Concerns about rigging through Smartmatic are baseless. Let me break down the major fears:

Inserting fake voters:

Any attempt to register illegitimate voters would be caught at the polling centre. Each voter must present a valid slip, and trained party monitors are present to verify all entries. No results are transmitted electronically -- it's all on paper.

Voter suppression:

If a registered voter is missing from the system on polling day but has a valid slip, investigations can be done on the spot. No legitimate voter can be denied without a traceable process.

Suppression of candidates:

The nomination process is closely monitored and publicly documented. It is virtually impossible to exclude a legitimate candidate without detection.

The MEC Chairperson: Clearing the Air

Much has also been said about the current MEC Chairperson, but again -- these concerns are misguided.

The Chair is appointed through the judicial arm of government, not by any political party. While every citizen is entitled to vote for their preferred candidate, the Chair does not -- and cannot -- make decisions alone. All electoral decisions are made collectively by the Commission.

Currently, the Commission includes six commissioners drawn from both MCP and DPP in equal numbers. Decisions are made through professional debate, not party instruction. During my time at MEC, I saw how difficult it was to influence decisions based on party lines. Commissioners operate independently, and the Chair merely facilitates discussions and communicates agreed decisions.

The idea that the Chair alone could rig an election is not only false -- it's impossible. Rigging would require the agreement and complicity of the entire Commission and staff, which is structurally and practically unachievable.

Let's Focus on What Matters

The security of elections in Malawi doesn't rest with the machines or the Chairperson. It rests with:

Well-trained party monitors

Strong presence of civil society at polling and tally centres

Active citizen engagement and oversight

No rigging can happen outside polling centres. That is where your energy should go -- not chasing ghosts in the Smartmatic system.

In Defence of Democracy

We worked tirelessly with stakeholders to restore trust in MEC. Damaging that credibility now, without solid evidence, will only harm our democracy and future elections.

If you truly love this country, protect the integrity of our electoral institutions. If you have evidence of wrongdoing, bring it forward. But don't spread rumours. Elections are not a theatre for speculation -- they are the backbone of national stability.

Let Malawians judge for themselves: Is the outcry over Smartmatic genuine concern -- or political sabotage disguised as oversight?

About the author: Dr Anthony Mukumbwa is a former commissioner of MEC