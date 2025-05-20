Uganda: Tanqueray Redefines Brunch Culture At Adrift Uganda River Club Jinja

Jinja — Tanqueray No.10 transformed Adrift Uganda River Club in Jinja into an immersive destination brunch experience over the weekend, offering guests a refreshing escape from the city, surrounded by nature's soundtrack, birds singing, trees swaying, and the gentle roar of the River Nile nearby. The atmosphere was nothing short of magical.

Cold, refreshing drinks flowed freely all day. Everyone enjoyed classic Tanqueray & Tonics along with colourful mixed drinks that perfectly matched the sunny riverside mood and savory food. To add a unique twist, attendees had the chance to step behind the bar and create their signature drinks, guided by Tanqueray expert bartenders in a hands-on mixology experience that brought the spirit of Tanqueray to life in a personal and playful way.

At the event, the Uganda Breweries Limited Tanqueray Brand Manager, Nancy Nansikombi, urged everyone to dive into the fun of destination brunches and revealed that more exciting locations are on the horizon. When asked why Jinja was the perfect pick, she smiled and said,

"We wanted to give people a break from their daily hustle and bustle, give them a fresh, unforgettable escape where they can breathe, relax, and soak up the vibes by the river."

The brunch came alive with the soulful sounds of the Sakata Band, whose smooth live music blended perfectly with the calm riverside setting, creating a relaxed and lively atmosphere. Later, DJ Skata took over, playing upbeat tunes that kept everyone energized and dancing between drinks and smiles.

Adding to the day's charm were the sharply dressed guests in shades of green and white. Their stylish outfits stood out beautifully against the natural setting, turning heads and sparking smiles.

By sunset, it was clear this wasn't just another event. Tanqueray had created a perfect day where good drinks, natural beauty, and friendly faces came together in just the right way.