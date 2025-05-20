Kenya: Ruto Says Handing Over Housing Units the Most Consequential Day of His Political Career.

Nairobi — President William Ruto has described handing over affordable housing project units to 1,800 beneficiaries is the most consequential day of his political career.

The Affordable Housing Programme, which is a key pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"This is one of the most consequential days in my political career. Today I can handover keys to citizen of our Nation, people who would otherwise have never had a chance at life but today they have keys not just to open doors, not just to open a house, but to open a home into dignity, into livelihoods that are making a difference in the lives of the people of Kenya," he told a group of jubilant resident who had lined along the balconies of the 10 storey apartment block.

President Ruto reiterated that the programme is designed not just to provide shelter but to stimulate job creation, promote home ownership, and build inclusive communities.

He emphasized that the initiative is also spurring economic growth through the involvement of local contractors, artisans, and youth in construction.

"Once complete, the new Mukuru Housing project will deliver 13, 248 homes. So far, it has injected Sh11bn directly into the construction and neighbourhood development," he stated.

Government Spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura had on Monday stated that the housing project has over 13,000 units.

The Affordable Housing Programme is a key pillar of Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, aimed at addressing Kenya's housing shortage, creating jobs, and stimulating the local economy.

Ruto's administration, has set an ambitious target to construct 1 million affordable housing units by 2027, aiming to deliver 200,000 units annually as part of the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).