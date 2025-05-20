Kenya: Maxab-Wasoko Acquires Egyptian B2b E-Marketplace Fatura

Nairobi — MaxAB-Wasoko, the merged retail e-commerce and supply chain platform, has acquired Egyptian e-marketplace Fatura from EFG Finance, a subsidiary of EFG Holding.

As part of the transaction, EFG Finance will receive an equity stake in MaxAB-Wasoko and a seat on its board of directors.

The acquisition is part of MaxAB-Wasoko's strategy to consolidate B2B commerce and fintech operations across Africa.

The move follows the 2024 merger between Egypt-based MaxAB and Kenya-based Wasoko, which expanded operations into Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Egypt, and Morocco.

Fatura was founded in 2019 and acquired by EFG Holding's subsidiary, Tanmeyah, in 2022. The platform has onboarded 626 wholesalers across 16 cities, including five new cities for MaxAB-Wasoko, providing access to small and medium-sized retailers.

MaxAB-Wasoko CEO Belal El-Megharbel said the integration is expected to improve operational efficiency and drive revenue growth, with Fatura projected to contribute 25 percent of the company's Egypt revenue by the end of 2025.

EFG Finance CEO Aladdin ElAfifi welcomed the acquisition and noted the deal strengthens EFG's investment in digital retail and fintech.

The deal supports MaxAB-Wasoko's broader ambition to establish a pan-African B2B commerce platform offering integrated retail and fintech solutions.