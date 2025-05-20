Namibia: Omaheke Crop Farmers' Fair a Resounding Success

Sandi Tjaronda, the chairperson of the organising committee of the 2025 Omaheke Crop Farmers Fair, said this year's event exceeded expectations.

The event was a resounding success in many respects.

Omaheke region's crop farmers from all seven constituencies gathered in Epukiro's Ovinjuru village to showcase their various produce.

The event was held from 6 to 9 May 2025.

It focused on promoting and showcasing agricultural innovation, knowledge sharing and community engagement within the farming sector.

Tjaronda said this year marked the 9th edition of the show and once again proved to be the perfect platform for farmers to display their products, exchange ideas, and learn from experts and government representatives.

"The prime aim of the event is to foster agricultural development, promote sustainable farming practices, and empower the farming community. The event plays a crucial role in driving agricultural innovation, promoting sustainable practices, and fostering partnerships for the benefit of the entire community," he said.

Several farmers walked away with prizes for their exceptional work in crop production, which saw Erenfriede Mbaha winning the Lifetime Achiever award along with a gold medal, 25kg of fertiliser and seeds from Suncrest Farming Solution.

Philip Tjaronda (68) finished in second place, walking away with silver medals and 10kg of fertiliser.

Jerome Kuhanga came third, receiving a bronze medal and 10kg of fertiliser.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tjaronda is from Otjimati village in Epukiro.

He said he was impressed with the organisation of the event.

He added that it was a good platform for crop farmers to showcase their produce.

"The youth turnout was superb. Youth must take part to take over from us. It is difficult to produce with less water. That is a serious problem, especially for us elderly people who survive from gardens," said the farmer.

Tjaronda started crop farming 50 years ago in Botswana, where he was born.

He was impressed by the crop auction, which assisted farmers in selling their produce.

The Processor accolades went to Ratonda Katjivikua, who took the gold medal and 25kg of fertiliser.

Charis Farm of the Tjaronda family scooped second place, winning 10kg of fertiliser plus a silver medal.

Antonia Kangeri Kandetu's GAPI investment came third.

She took home the bronze medal and 10kg of fertiliser. The Crop Farmer award went to Jerome Kuhanga, who took home the gold medal and 2kg of fertiliser.

Speaking at the event, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate called for continued diversification of the economy.

He said there is a need to have a positive mindset when it comes to farming undertakings.

Nganate encouraged the local leadership to create opportunities for crop farmers to sell their produce.

Otjinene will host the 10th edition of the event next year.