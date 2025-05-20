Namibia: British Tourist Arrested for 'Fondling' Minors ...Takes 'Nudes' of SAN Minors

A 65-year-old British tourist was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly instructed San children at the Grashoek Living Museum in the Tsumkwe West area to remove their clothes, and took photographs of them.

The Namibian Police's head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa region, senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa yesterday that the suspect allegedly also touched the children's private parts.

In return, the boys and girls were reportedly compensated with money and sweets.

"The suspect allegedly touched the breasts and buttocks of 16 teenage girls, while 14 teen boys and three minor boys were allegedly also touched on their private parts," Mbeha stated.

Some of the nude photographs of the children were allegedly found on the man's camera, which was confiscated by the Maroelaboom police station officers when he was arrested.

The tourist, who entered Namibia on 15 May 2025 on holiday, is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court this week. Police investigations in the matter continue.