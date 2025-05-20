Namibia: Nida Aims to Create 35 000 Jobs Over Next Five Years ... As It Builds Momentum On Integrated Strategic Business Plan

In pursuit of the mandate to advance Namibia's industrialisation agenda by enhancing, promoting, facilitating and managing industrial development in the country, the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA) targets to create 35 000 jobs over the next five years.

This is outlined in their newly- developed first Turnaround Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP) 2025/26-2029/2030 and Sustainable Business Model.

Chief Executive Officer Richwell Lukonga said various initiatives have empowered NIDA to better position itself to bring this to reality.

"Indeed, our document has come to life, including our recently- held breakfast event that brought together various key stakeholders from institutions such as the various banks and financial organisations in Namibia and South Africa." He noted the strategy serves as a platform to present the newly-developed Sustainable Business Model and Integrated Strategic Business Plan, whilst simultaneously highlighting new investment opportunities that exist for possible partnerships. "From said engagement, we have had many offers from institutions willing to partner and share the same business objectives that align with our organisational mandates.

This is one of the many initiatives we're embarking on to ensure that our strategy does not gather dust. The Integrated Strategic Business Plan was developed by Ombu Capital with the support of GIZ through the then Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, whilst the Sustainable Business Model was developed by Monasa Advisory & Associates," said Lukonga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With a recent focused drive of collection of rentals of key entities across the country, NIDA has stated its mandate remains to be self-sustainable. With its various entities, the agency is committed to revisiting its objectives; however, with a more strategic approach guided by its Integrated Strategic Business Plan.NIDA's Chief Financial Officer Julius Nghikevali said, assisting government's mandate entails a set target to achieve the creation of 35 000 jobs within the next five years. "The ISBP is a defining moment for NIDA, as it lays out the agency's trajectory over the next five years. The ISBP is not merely a document but a commitment to transformation, a deliberate roadmap that will guide NIDA's efforts in strengthening its institutional capacity enhancing operational efficiency, and driving industrialisation that forms part of the last stretch to assist the government in achieving Vision 2030.

We look forward to sharing these milestones to the public, which is a critical stakeholder, to be held accountable and transparent, which is a value we have always lived by," he concluded.

NIDA has embarked upon its educational awareness campaign around significant milestones achieved to assist its organisation in showing accountability and transparency.