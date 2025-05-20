Namibia: NDF Lost a Logistician, Social Worker, Academic

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) is saddened by the tragic loss of Colonel Sofia Kavelishimwe Nepunda Benjamin, who was one of the renowned logisticians in the force.

Colonel (Col) Benjamin died on 27 April 2025 at her residence in Okahandja, and was buried on Sunday (11 May) at Engela graveyard in the Ohangwena region.

The late Col was a commander of the School of Logistics under the NDF Training Establishment (TE) until her untimely death.

The commandant of the NDF TE Brigadier General (Brig-Gen) Thomas Ngotipeni Showa, speaking at the funeral, acknowledged the late Col Benjamin for her dedication and commitment to national service. "Throughout her career, she demonstrated outstanding professionalism, discipline and dedication," Showa said.

He added that the late colonel's contribution to the development of the School of Logistics and the entire NDF will be remembered by generations to come.

Major General Aktofel Ndengu Nambahu, who represented the Chief of the Defence Force, Air Marshal Pinehas Martin Kambulu at the funeral ,described the late colonel as a dedicated logistician, social worker and a distinguished academic.

Nambahu noted that due to her hard work and dedication, she was a decorated commander who received numerous service medals, including the Army Pioneer, Army 10, 20 and 30 years Service Medals. "Notably, she was awarded the Best Commandant's Paper for her outstanding performance during the Senior Command and Staff Course at the Namibia Command and Staff College in 2021," recalled Nambahu.

Furthermore, the army commander highlighted Col Benjamin's significant contributions to the Gender Division at the Defence headquarters, where she served as the senior officer responsible for Women, Peace and Security.

"It is worth noting that she led the fight against Gender-Based Violence within the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, and most recently served as a member of the Board of Directors for Women's Action for Development since 2022," said Maj-Gen Nambahu.

The army commander expressed condolences on behalf of the NDF to the bereaved family and all who are affected by the untimely loss of such a remarkable leader.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy. On behalf of NDF, and indeed my behalf, we wish you hope, courage and strength during this time of bereavement," he said.

The late Col Benjamin dedicated her life to serving her motherland, dating back to her involvement in the liberation struggle and continuing through the post-independence era, where she served in uniform in various capacities, particularly as a logistician and gender activist, laying a solid foundation for future generations to build upon.