Namibia: Coetzee Wins Gruelling Munga Grit Le Dur

20 May 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibian cyclist Drikus Coetzee on Saturday completed the 437-kilometre 2025 Munga Grit Le Dur in an impressive time of 16 hours and 54 minutes, finishing shortly after midnight.

The race, which kicked off at 07h30 on Friday, saw Coetzee cross the finish line an hour ahead of fellow Namibians Jaques Hanekom and Martin Freyer, who secured second and third place, respectively.

The Munga Grit Le Dur is regarded as the longest single-stage mountain bike race on the Namibian calendar.

Riders are required to complete the challenging route within a 50-hour cut-off time.

Speaking after his third triumph in the event, Coetzee praised the conditions and organisation of the race.

"The weather was fantastic. It was beautiful to ride in the south after the recent rains. The event was well-organised and very well-attended. The rewards of the hard work and satisfaction you get after achieving results is what motivates me and keeps me pushing," he remarked.

The race served as vital preparation for Coetzee as he gears up for the 36One MTB Challenge in South Africa on Friday, where he aims to beat his own record time of 13 hours and 17 minutes over 361km.

Nicola Fester made a strong debut in the race, becoming the first woman to cross the finish line in the 437 km challenge.

