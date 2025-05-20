South Africa: Protesters Shut Down Eastern Cape Town, Ask President Ramaphosa for Help

Ngcobo residents say local and provincial authorities are not dealing with their complaints

Conditions returned to normal in the Eastern Cape town of Ngcobo on Tuesday after a protest led by the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) brought the town to a standstill on Monday.

Traffic from both sides of the R61 to Mthatha and Komani, as well as the R358 to Cala and Khowa, was redirected to bypass the main street in Ngcobo on Monday. Shops, banks, and schools closed as the protest gained momentum, despite assurances from Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality that business would continue as normal.

Protesters want President Cyril Ramaphosa to send a delegate to receive their grievances. They say roads are crumbling, taps in villages are dry, bridge construction projects are incomplete and schoolchildren have to cross rivers on foot.

In a statement before the protest, Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa attempted to downplay the shutdown. "There is no formal shutdown of operations or services. We encourage everyone to go about their day as normal."

Some businesses opened briefly on Monday morning, only to shut down as protesters took to the streets. Many shoppers were left stranded.

This is the second time in just over a month that Ngcobo has experienced such disruption. In April, small and medium business owners led a shutdown over similar grievances.

SANCO chairperson Thembinkosi Butshingi said residents had lost faith in local and provincial authorities and wanted intervention by the Presidency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We've sent petitions to the municipality, to both provincial and national departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, (COGTA), and Premier Oscar Mabuyane. COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa came to receive our petition but wanted us to meet him in East London for a response. We refused, we want answers here," said Butshingi.

The civic organisation is demanding the removal of municipal manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi, accusing him of nepotism, financial mismanagement, and failure to deliver basic services. According to Butshingi, Mulaudzi has employed family members, replaced suspended traffic officers with politically connected individuals, and left key infrastructure projects unfinished.

Seven traffic officers were suspended last year after raising concerns about the town's dysfunctional traffic department.

The municipality has rejected all allegations. Municipal spokesperson Sivuyile Myeko said: "The municipality is committed to constructive engagement. Claims of nepotism are baseless. All appointments follow legal and policy frameworks."