Africa: Ethiopia, AU Push for Labor-Based Investment

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) have jointly called for renewed commitment across the continent to expand labor-based investments as a sustainable strategy to curb youth unemployment and promote inclusive development.

Speaking at the opening of the 20th International Labor Organization (ILO) Conference for Labor-Based Practitioners, the House of Peoples' Representatives(HoPR) Speaker Tagese Chafo, emphasized the need for African leaders to integrate labor-based investment strategies into broader development agendas.

"Despite strong commitment and ongoing efforts, we must push harder to realize inclusive economic growth and ensure decent job creation for our youth," Tagese stated. He noted that Ethiopia's development policies prioritize labor-intensive and environmentally sustainable approaches to foster equitable growth.

Highlighting Ethiopia's signature programs such as the Green Legacy Initiative, which has seen the planting of over 25 billion trees, Tagese said these efforts illustrate the country's commitment to both environmental stewardship and employment generation.

Urban and Infrastructure Minister Chaltu Sani echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of innovation in policy and programming to address unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

"We are at a critical juncture--facing global economic stagnation, climate change, a widening digital divide, and geopolitical tensions. These challenges disproportionately affect our youth," she remarked.

Minister Chaltu also pointed to Ethiopia's recent environmental milestones, including becoming the first country in Africa to ban fuel-powered vehicles in 2023, as part of its broader strategy for eco-friendly and sustainable development.

"The majority of Ethiopia's road infrastructure is developed and maintained using labor- based methods," she noted, referencing national programs such as the Road Sector Development Program, Rural Connectivity and Access Program, and Urban Corridor Development Initiative. These initiatives, she said, are critical in linking economic growth with job creation.

Chaltu further urged African leaders, development partners, academia, and the private sector to collaborate in driving regional efforts that combat unemployment and underdevelopment.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the AU Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, the AU's Head of Labour, Employment and Migration, Sabelo Mbokazi, called for strategic responses to structural challenges. These include growing infrastructure deficits, rising youth unemployment, and the intensifying impacts of climate change.

"Our continental blueprint, Agenda 2063, urges us to act with urgency and purpose," Sabelo said. "Labor-based investment programs offer scalable and practical pathways for inclusive development, especially in fragile, climate-vulnerable communities undergoing economic transition."

The conference, which convened labor experts, policymakers, and practitioners, focused on building resilient communities and healthy environments. Discussions underscored the need for collective and coordinated actions to address one of Africa's most pressing challenges: unemployment.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 20 MAY 2025