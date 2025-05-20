Rwanda: Why Accounting, Nursing and Teaching Students Have to Take Practical Exams

Students in accounting, associate nursing programmes, and teacher training colleges (TTCs) are among 60,000 who sat for practical national exams on Monday, May 19.

The practical exams, which have traditionally been done by science and technical students, assess the learners' ability to apply their knowledge and prepare them for the work environment.

"A student may know how to make soap in theory, but can they actually do it?" Claudette Irere, Minister of State for Education, said on Monday as she launched the National Practical Examinations at ESSA Nyarugunga in Kicukiro District.

"Nurses and teachers must demonstrate their skills, and these practices will help us evaluate their readiness."

The exams will take place in 856 exam centres until June 6.

The exams mark the start of the examination period, after which students will return to studies before sitting for written national exams, which are scheduled to take place between June 30 and July 18.

Unlike professional courses, technical students in tourism, electricity, and construction already practise their skills while still in school, creating job opportunities before graduation, the minister said.

She added that students doing professional courses, such as those in nursing, need different requirements, like certifications and exams, to prove their competence. These practical assessments aim to enhance their skills and ensure they meet professional standards.

Regarding the shortage of tools for practical training, she noted that during exams, there are enough supplies, sometimes even more than required.

In the current academic year, 66,000 students out of 101,000 Advanced Level candidates will do practical exams. The remaining 34 per cent who will not participate in the practical exams are in languages and social sciences combinations.

Nationwide, 471,009 A-Level candidates have registered for national exams for Primary 6, Senior 3 and Senior 6.

"We are working with local officials to ensure maximum attendance," Irere said.

What is inside the exams

According to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), candidates from Technical Secondary Schools (TSS) in 29 trades will undergo Integrated Assessment to evaluate whether they have acquired the expected skills, knowledge, and attitudes through the Competence-Based Training and Assessment framework.

Teacher Training Colleges (TTC) candidates will undertake the Final Lesson Assessment, which evaluates their ability to apply pedagogical theories by preparing and delivering lessons in real classroom settings.

Associate Nursing Programme candidates will be assessed on competencies related to fundamentals of nursing, pharmacology, maternal and child health, ethics, medical pathology and infectious diseases, and surgical pathologies. Each candidate will be presented with a real patient to manage and will answer questions related to the case.

Accounting candidates will demonstrate practical skills acquired in financial accounting, taxation, ICT in accounting, and management accounting using various accounting software and tools.

Science National Practical Examinations candidates will undergo a Project-Based Assessment, during which they will demonstrate skills acquired in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics through research, and collaboration in different science projects.

NESA data show that in the practical exams Technical Secondary Schools have 36,267 candidates across 29 trades, TTCs 3,829 candidates, and accounting 3,893 candidates.

The Associate Nursing Programme has 439 candidates, while science combinations have 22,530 candidates.