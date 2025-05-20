Rwanda: Rusumo Power Plant to Supply Electricity to Key Irrigation Schemes

The Rusumo Power Plant is set to supply electricity to Mpanga and Mahama irrigation schemes in Kirehe District.

In October 2013, Rwanda signed a $120 million loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) of India to implement the irrigation project, but the systems have been struggling as as result of energy shortages.

The initiative involves the development of irrigation across at least 7,000 hectares in Mahama, Mpanga, and Nyamugali sectors in the district.

Currently, the Mpanga irrigation scheme is operating below capacity due to an insufficient electricity supply, leaving farmers at a loss during the dry season.

Two irrigation schemes in Mahama that are still under construction will also require power from the power plant.

The Auditor General recently informed members of parliament that the irrigation schemes have stalled.

The Ministry of Infrastructure stated it is seeking a temporary solution while working towards a long-term plan to ensure a sustainable electricity supply to these facilities.

Felix Gakuba, Managing Director of Energy Development Corporation (EDCL), a subsidiary of Rwanda Energy Group, said efforts are underway to procure a generator to support water pumps.

"The generator will run on diesel and is expected to be available within the next three months," Gakuba told The New Times.

As a permanent solution, a power substation is planned for construction in Nyamugali Sector, Kirehe District.

"This substation will supply electricity to all irrigation schemes in Kirehe, including the Mpanga area. A contractor has already been identified and is expected to complete the construction within 18 months. This means the substation should be completed by the end of 2026, assuming there are no unforeseen delays," he explained.

The substation will be connected to the Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Power Plant, which supplies electricity to Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi.

Rwanda has received an additional 27 MW of electricity from the regional Rusumo hydroelectric plant, which is now integrated into the national grid.

Robert Rama, an irrigation engineer at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), said that the Mpanga irrigation facilities have been relying on electricity from a substation in Rwinkwavu, which is inadequate.

Therefore, a transmission line from the Rusumo Power Plant is essential, he noted.

"The current transmission line has many users, and we need more electricity to run the irrigation pumps. Currently, the pumps can only irrigate half of Mpanga's 824-hectare net area," he explained.

The first irrigation scheme in Mahama, which will cover some 1,700 hectares, is 68 percent complete, while the second one, covering over 2,600 hectares, is 64 percent complete.

"They could be completed by December 2025," Rama said.

Beneficiaries of the irrigation schemes like James Maniriho, a resident of Mahama Sector, said the project had been delayed, affecting their projected agricultural output.

Maniriho recalled that in 2022 officials had assured the community that irrigation systems would be fully operational within a year.

"They dug up our fields two years ago and told us to prepare for irrigated farming," he said.

"Now we plant crops during all four seasons, but the sun destroys them, and we keep losing money. I used to harvest one tonne of maize from my field. After returning from a short trip, I found less than 400 kilogrammes."

Chantal Mukansanga from Nyamugari Sector echoed the frustration at the delays. She said the community had initially welcomed the project with high hopes, expecting improved agricultural outcomes.

"When the project began, we believed it would transform our farming and improve our lives," Mukansanga said. "We urge the government to engage with the project implementers and expedite the work. We want to farm, develop, and prosper like others."

Leonard Bihoyiki, Executive Secretary of Mahama Sector, said:

"They informed us that the delay in the project was due to the nature of the contract, which requires renewal between EXIM Bank and RAB.

"The delay has affected residents who were ready to begin irrigation, especially considering that this is a region with high temperatures and intense sunlight," he said.