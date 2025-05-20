Somalia: Tensions Rise in Somalia's Middle Shabelle As Troops and Armored Vehicles Pour in

20 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar, Somalia — May 20, 2025 - Heavy fighting looms in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region as government troops, backed by armored vehicles and senior officials, pour into the area in a renewed offensive against the militant group Al-Shabaab.

President of Hirshabelle State, Ali Gudlawe, accompanied by former regional officials, including ex-governor Ahmed Mayre Makaraan and political figure Ahmed Faal, arrived at the frontlines to oversee and support ongoing military operations.

The offensive, which extends into areas bordering the Hiraan region, aims to dislodge Al-Shabaab fighters from key territories they recently infiltrated. Military convoys and reinforcements continue to stream into the region as the government intensifies efforts to regain control.

"The situation is escalating rapidly," a regional security source told Radio Shabelle, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the operation. "This is one of the largest troop movements we've seen in Middle Shabelle in months."

In a morale-boosting address, former governor Makaraan urged the troops to set aside local grievances and unite against a common enemy. "Our unity is the strongest weapon we have against Al-Shabaab," he said during a briefing at the frontline.

The campaign is part of a broader national effort, supported by the Somali federal government, to weaken Al-Shabaab's hold in central Somalia. The group has maintained a persistent insurgency for over a decade, launching attacks on government forces and civilians.

No official casualty figures have been released, and the government has yet to announce territorial gains from the current operation. However, local residents report hearing heavy gunfire and seeing military aircraft in the skies over several contested villages.

As operations continue, authorities warn of a protracted fight ahead but remain optimistic about eventual success in clearing Al-Shabaab from the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.