Kenya: 30 Counties to Benefit From Safaricom's Free Medical Services

20 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — M-Pesa Foundation has committed Sh254 million for free medical services in 30 counties.

The phase three of the project will be conducted over a period of 11 months.

Already, the foundation has conducted medical camps in Kajiado and Embu counties with more than 5,000 people benefiting from free medical services such as women's health consultations, cancer screening, prenatal clinics, antenatal clinics and child clinics.

"Health is one of our key pillars at the foundation. Our purpose is to transform lives and we believe that together with our partners and the county governments, we will be able to address medical needs that concern our communities," M-Pesa Foundation Chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a.

The medical camps are implemented in partnership with Zuri Health, Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital and Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), which has come on board to provide specialized care for persons with disabilities.

In the first phase, Foundation held 35 camps across 35 counties, benefitting more than 60,000 people while the second face of the camps saw 40 camps held in 39 counties, transforming more than 100,000 lives through free medical services.

Since the commencement of the third phase, the Foundation has so far invested Sh377 million in its medical camp programme.

