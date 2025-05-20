Nigeria: No Tension in Our Community, Isiagu-Akpawfu Leaders Declare - Refute Crisis Report

Leaders of Isiagu-Akpawfu Autonomous Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have firmly dismissed recent media reports suggesting unrest in the community, asserting that peace reigns and residents are going about their normal activities unmolested.

The clarification follows a report alleging tension over the community's choice of traditional ruler, Igwe Tony Ike Okoye, instead of Chief James Ede Ogbu. In a joint statement made available to the press, the community leaders described the report as "concocted lies, frivolous and baseless," urging the public to disregard it.

The statement was signed by Engr. Anthony Obinna Nnamani (Secretary General), Ozor Anaepkere Ede Anioko (Chairman, Aguisienu Village), Mr. Ifeanyi Nnamani (Chairman, Uzomani Village), Dr. Pius Emeka Nnamani (Chairman, Uwani Isiagu Village), and Barr. Goddy Edeani (Chairman, Isienu/Ogologbo Village).

Statement Highlights:

"The attention of Isiagu-Akpawfu people has been drawn to a media publication of Friday, May 16, 2025, titled 'TENSION MOUNTS IN ENUGU COMMUNITY.'

"We are constrained to refute this falsehood so as not to encourage mischief makers bent on misleading the public and causing unnecessary disaffection.

"For clarity, Isiagu Akpawfu is currently peaceful. The people celebrated the peaceful emergence of their traditional ruler, Prince Tony Ike Okoye, with great joy and glamour after 19 years of anticipation."

During the presentation ceremony, the community also expressed gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mba, for the various ongoing development projects in Isiagu and Akpawfu.

According to the statement, the community had duly constituted a screening committee that disqualified Mr. James Ede Ogbu in 2018 on the grounds that his kindred is not indigenous to Isiagu Akpawfu. Allegedly, Mr. Ogbu attempted to manipulate the process in connivance with the late Town Union President General, Mr. Samuel Anigbo, which led to litigation.

Legal Ruling:

The matter was brought before Justice C. O. Ajah, PhD, at the Enugu High Court (Suit No. E/666/2019). Under cross-examination, Mr. Ogbu reportedly admitted that his kindred does not belong to the Isiagu Akpawfu community.

On November 29, 2024, the court ruled in favor of Prince Tony Ike Okoye, upholding the screening committee's disqualification of the other candidates and declaring him the only qualified contestant based on the community's Traditional Rulership Constitution.

The statement emphasized that the judgment was declaratory and has been duly recognized by the community, the Town Union, government authorities, and stakeholders.

A stakeholders' meeting was convened by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs on April 7, 2025, where the Ministry endorsed the presentation of Prince Okoye as Igwe-elect. The well-attended event took place on April 26, 2025, with a Certificate of Return issued to him.

The community leaders criticized Mr. Ibezimako Ede, a party to the legal dispute who neither appeared in court nor was represented, for now teaming up with Mr. Ogbu to peddle misinformation.

"We therefore urge the good and peaceful people of Isiagu Akpawfu and the general public to disregard these falsehoods as mere distractions from Mr. James Ede Ogbu and Mr. Ibezimako Ede."

It is worth recalling that both Ogbu and Ede recently held a press briefing in Enugu where they rejected the emergence of Prince Tony Ike Okoye, claiming Chief Ogbu was unfairly barred from the contest due to questions over his indigene status.