Nigeria: Osimhen Scores As Galatasaray Claim 25th Turkish Title With Victory

Galatasaray secured a 25th Turkish title with two games to spare following a 3-0 victory at Kayserispor on Sunday.

The victory handed Galatasaray an unassailable eight-point lead over arch Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, who have not won the league in more than a decade.

Victor Osimhen scored the first goal on the 26th minute followed by Turkish winger Baris Alper Yilmaz three minutes later in the first half.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera added a third in the second half with a penalty, guaranteeing Galatasaray's victory in Istanbul, as fans started celebrating all over the country.

Galatasaray lost only one league game this season against Besiktas. They scored 87 goals and conceded 31.