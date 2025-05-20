Sudan: UN Expert Urges End to Attacks on Sudan's Civilian Infrastructure

Geneva — The designated UN expert on human rights in Sudan, Radhouane Nouicer, has expressed deep concern at the recent intensification of drone strikes and the expansion of the conflict to the Red Sea state in eastern Sudan.

He said in a statement on Monday: "The reported availability of advanced long-range drone technology marks a dramatic escalation which has taken the conflict to a new level, further exacerbating conditions for civilians. "

Nouicer said that since the onset of the conflict in April 2023, Port Sudan, in Red Sea State, has served as a lifeline for humanitarian operations and a haven for internally displaced people.

"However, an unprecedented escalation in drone strikes targeting critical civilian infrastructure in the city since 4 May, allegedly attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has endangered civilian lives and jeopardized enjoyment of rights and access to basic services," said the UN expert.

"Critical infrastructure targeted has included the city's main electricity substation and fuel and gas storage facilities, along with the international airport - a key access point for humanitarian operations and civilian movement," Nouicer said.

He said many of the attacks have occurred near densely populated areas, and the internally displaced have once again been forced to move in search of safety.

"The recurrent attacks on critical infrastructure place civilian lives at risk, worsen the humanitarian crisis, and undermine basic human rights," warned Nouicer.

"The magnitude of these drone attacks represents a major escalation in the conflict, with alarming implications for civilian protection."

He expressed profound concern at the resulting widespread power outages and impact on fuel supplies, which disrupt access to essential rights, such as the right to food, safe drinking water, and health care.

According to the expert, some Port Sudan and Kassala medical facilities have already been forced to work at reduced capacity.

The strikes in Port Sudan are part of a pattern of increasing attacks, allegedly by the RSF, on critical infrastructure, including power plants in Northern, River Nile, and White Nile states.

"Civilian infrastructure is protected under international law and must not be a target. It is devastating to see the continued destruction and damage to the infrastructure and social services in Sudan," Nouicer stressed.

Sudan has been mired in fighting since April 15, 2023, between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, also known as SAF, and the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.