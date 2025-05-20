Namibia: Napoli Close in On Serie a Title Despite Parma Stalemate

Napoli will have to wait one more week to seal the Serie A title after being held to a goalless draw at Parma while closest rivals Inter Milan drew 2-2 in a dramatic game with Lazio.

Antonio Conte's team stayed one point ahead of Inter and were unfortunate not to win after twice striking the woodwork through Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Matteo Politano, while Scott McTominay also had a free-kick tipped onto the crossbar.

The away side thought they would be handed a chance to take the points from the penalty spot in the 96th minute when David Neres was fouled, only for the decision to be reversed for a foul committed by Giovanni Simeone earlier in the move.

A feisty match at the Stadio Ennio Tardini ended with Conte and his Parma counterpart Cristian Chivu both being sent off following a blazing row between the two dugouts in the final moments.

However a home win on the final day against Cagliari, who are safe thanks to a 3-0 win over second-from-bottom Venezia, will give Napoli a fourth league crown.

"We're close but we have more step to take in front of our own fans. We've been top for a large part of the season even with a lot of difficulties," said Conte to DAZN.

"It's down to these boys who put their heart and soul into it. I really hope we can win this title because it would truly be a great achievement."

Inter's final fixture is at Como who are finishing their first Serie A season in over two decades in great form, although Cesc Fabregas' team's winning streak ended at six matches with a 1-1 draw at safe Verona.

Napoli were saved from being overtaken by Inter thanks to a Pedro brace for Lazio, including a 90th-minute penalty.

Denzel Dumfries thought he had headed home a potentially key goal with 10 minutes remaining at the San Siro, before a Yann Bisseck handball allowed Champions League chasers Lazio to snatch a point.

Inter once again showed their wasteful side by giving away a lead twice, with Bisseck opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time before Pedro netted in the 73rd minute, while Marko Arnautovic missed a golden chance to move the hosts top in the dying moments.

Coach Simone Inzaghi will also missed the final match of the season after being sent off for his livid reaction at the VAR check which led to Pedro levelling from the penalty spot.

No one from the Inter spoke to media after the match, in apparent protest over the decision to give Lazio their penalty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lazio drawing kept the Roman club in the hunt for the final Champions league spot, although Marco Baroni's team are two points behind four-placed Juve who beat mid-table Udinese 2-0.

Sandwiched between Juve and Lazio are Roma, who beat 10-man AC Milan 3-1 on a night when fans honoured Claudio Ranieri in his last home match as coach for his boyhood club.

Milan, who had to play most of the match a man down after Santiago Gimenez was sent off in the 21st minute, sit ninth and will not play European football next season.

Bologna's bid for Champions League football is over after a 3-2 defeat at Fiorentina which left the Italian Cup winners five points behind Juve.

However Vincenzo Italiano's team will play in the Europa League next season thanks to their historic cup victory on Wednesday over Milan, their first major trophy since 1974.

A point was not enough to guarantee Parma safety as Chivu's team are two points above Empoli who are just inside the drop zone after beating relegated Monza 3-1.

Empoli are level on 31 points with Lecce, who moved one place above the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Torino.